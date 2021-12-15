Dr. Arelis Cordero Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordero Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arelis Cordero Gomez, MD
Dr. Arelis Cordero Gomez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, NY Medical College and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 589-7477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 589-7494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I went to see her after a bike accident which I put me in coma for 30 days. My left lung collapse and I went to Dr Cordero she is a very pleasant Dr she sent me for several test and explain all the results very through. She is one of the best Doctors I have meet here in Florida. I would recommend her and if I can give her a 10 star I would.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1437594942
- Va Caribbean Healthcare System
- Va Caribbean Healthcare System
- Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, NY Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
