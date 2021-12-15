See All Cardiologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Arelis Cordero Gomez, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arelis Cordero Gomez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, NY Medical College and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Cordero Gomez works at Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Poinciana, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists
    3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 589-7477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana
    4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 589-7494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2021
    I went to see her after a bike accident which I put me in coma for 30 days. My left lung collapse and I went to Dr Cordero she is a very pleasant Dr she sent me for several test and explain all the results very through. She is one of the best Doctors I have meet here in Florida. I would recommend her and if I can give her a 10 star I would.
    Bryan — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Arelis Cordero Gomez, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English
    • 1437594942
    Education & Certifications

    • Va Caribbean Healthcare System
    • Va Caribbean Healthcare System
    • Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, NY Medical College
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
