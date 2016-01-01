See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
1 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 353-3376
  2. 2
    ClearlyDerm
    2320 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 500-3376
  3. 3
    ClearlyDerm
    7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 353-3376
    Friday
    9:30am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609865427
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
