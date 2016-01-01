Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 353-3376
ClearlyDerm2320 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-3376
ClearlyDerm7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 353-3376Friday9:30am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arelis Burgos, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Burgos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgos. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgos.
