Overview

Dr. Aref Wappi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Wappi works at Bonita Internal Medicine in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.