Overview

Dr. Aref Rifai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Rifai works at Retina Center of Pensacola in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Neovascularization and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.