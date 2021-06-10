Dr. Aref Rifai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aref Rifai, MD
Overview
Dr. Aref Rifai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Rifai works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Center of Pensacola PA1549 Airport Blvd Ste 410, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (855) 973-8462
-
2
Retina Center of Pensacola5992 Berryhill Rd Ste 301, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 607-6841
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rifai?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Aref Rifai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1265428270
Education & Certifications
- La State University Eye Center Med Center La
- George Washington University MC
- U Tenn
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifai works at
Dr. Rifai has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Neovascularization and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rifai speaks Arabic and Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.