Dr. Aref Agheli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aref Agheli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from URMIA MEDICAL SCIENCES UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 37 W Garden St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 472-7504
- 2 5008 BRITTONFIELD PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 472-7504
-
3
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 472-7504MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Very caring and compassionate. Explains everything in a way that is easy to understand.
About Dr. Aref Agheli, MD
- Hematology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1710204573
Education & Certifications
- URMIA MEDICAL SCIENCES UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
