Dr. Areena Swarup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Areena Swarup, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Arizona Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine Ltd.4550 E Bell Rd Bldg 8, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology2152 S Vineyard Bldg 9, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 443-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Swarup is kind, caring, and understanding of my journey having Rheumatoid Arthritis. She maintains this empathetic perspective while quickly processing the history and physical along with complex labs, data, and standards. I am so grateful to her for all of her hard work.
About Dr. Areena Swarup, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swarup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swarup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swarup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swarup has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swarup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Swarup. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swarup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swarup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swarup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.