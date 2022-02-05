Overview

Dr. Areena Swarup, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Swarup works at IMS Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.