Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carle Place, NY.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates--Carle Place536 Mineola Ave, Carle Place, NY 11514 Directions (516) 333-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadiq?
Dr Sadiq treated me for kidney stones. She was very patient in explaining everything to me. She took care of my stones and now I am stone and pain free! An excellent outcome and smooth experience. Thank you Dr Sadiq
About Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1619354164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Dr. Sadiq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.