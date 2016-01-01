Dr. Areeba Basit, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Areeba Basit, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Areeba Basit, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Basit works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 415, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-1182
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1166Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Areeba Basit, MB BS
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1922365451
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
