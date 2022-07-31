Dr. Ared Garan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ared Garan, MD
Dr. Ared Garan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Montefiore New Rochelle1214 Pelham Pkwy S, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 824-2200
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
After a fibroid fell out of my body, i went to 13 different "Quote" Professional Doctors who diagnosed 13 different things that fell out of my body. I knew it was a fibroid but no believe me nor what to do with it. 1 year later, after 3 transfusion of loosing so much blood from my body a girlfriend recommend Dr. Garan. 1 office visit and he knew actually what I had. 2 weeks later it was removed. So, if you want the truth about what going on then head over to his office. He has a office in the bronx (i don't care for this office) I go to one in New Rochelle, NY and there one in Yonkers. Thank you so much for caring about your patients.
About Dr. Ared Garan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Garan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garan has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garan speaks Armenian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Garan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garan.
