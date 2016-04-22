Dr. Courtney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardith Courtney, DO
Dr. Ardith Courtney, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I loved Dr Courtney, she always spent quality time with me and was very genuine in her interactions. Her sense of humor was a big plus as well. Although I only saw her 2 or 3 times a year, she was always up to date on how I had been doing. I can't say enough about how awesome I think she is. I was devastated when she left Dallas.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Courtney has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
