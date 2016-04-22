Overview

Dr. Ardith Courtney, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Courtney works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.