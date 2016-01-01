Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardis Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ardis Martin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Asscs490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
- 2 2970 Camino Diablo Fl 3, Lafayette, CA 94597 Directions (415) 296-5290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ardis Martin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831237098
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
