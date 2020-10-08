Overview

Dr. Ardeshir Rastinehad, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rastinehad works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.