Dr. Ardeshir Rastinehad, DO
Dr. Ardeshir Rastinehad, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
1
Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-7593Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Madison Avenue625 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 241-9955
3
Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 665-6784
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr Rastinehad is so informative and compassionate. He makes you feel so comfortable. Highly recommended him as an excellent doctor.
- Urologic Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932338514
- National Institutes of Health / National Cancer Institute / Urologic Oncology Branch
- The Smith Institute for Urology, North Shore LIJ Health System
- North Shore Lij Health System-Hofstra School Of Medicine
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- RIT
- Urology
Dr. Rastinehad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastinehad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastinehad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastinehad has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastinehad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastinehad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastinehad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastinehad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastinehad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.