Dr. Ardeshir Farshidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ardeshir Farshidi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Reseda Prosthetics Inc.2220 Lynn Rd Ste 306, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 498-9998
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had become horribly confused about how to proceed with multiple medical issues and who would be the appropriate (and best) doctors to choose. Dr. Farshidi gave me his honest opinion and reasons why he felt the way he did. Both my husband and I have never trusted any doctor like we trust Dr. Farshidi. The doctor's receptionist, Linda, is a delight. He is highly respected throughout Los Robles Hospital. His word is gold.
About Dr. Ardeshir Farshidi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1790703643
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Grad Hosp U Penn
- Providence Hosp-Georgetown
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
