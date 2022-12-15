Overview

Dr. Arden Edwards, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Edwards works at Apex Dermatology in Bethesda, MD with other offices in North Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.