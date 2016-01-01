Overview

Dr. Arden Aylor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Oxford, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aylor works at ANNISTON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES PA in Oxford, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Spasm, Arthritis and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.