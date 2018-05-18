Overview

Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Aslie works at Sacramento Spine Treatment Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.