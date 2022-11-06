Overview

Dr. Ardavan Akhavan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Akhavan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.