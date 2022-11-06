See All Pediatric Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ardavan Akhavan, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ardavan Akhavan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Akhavan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Horseshoe Kidney Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Nov 06, 2022
    Doctor is great, very willing to listen and to explain, as is his nurse. Our surgery went well, we had a very good experience from the front desk to the post-op recovery—which is standard at NYPres. Thank you.
    Ro-Mom — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Ardavan Akhavan, MD

    Pediatric Urology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1821244724
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
    Pediatric Urology and Urology
