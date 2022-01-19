Overview

Dr. Ardaman Nanda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Nanda works at SSM Health Heart & Vascular in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.