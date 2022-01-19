Dr. Ardaman Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ardaman Nanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ardaman Nanda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Nanda works at
Locations
SSM Health Heart & Vascular12266 De Paul Dr Ste 205 Bldg E, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 218-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nanda was outstanding as well as his staff couldn’t have had a better experience ?? Thank you!
About Dr. Ardaman Nanda, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- University Texas
- Meth Hosp-Suny Downstate
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanda has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanda speaks French and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.