Overview

Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Aminlari works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.