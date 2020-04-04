Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aminlari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Eye Care Solutions477 N El Camino Real Ste C202, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 631-3500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Aminlari recognized a deeper problem in my right eye while other Ophthalmologists did not. I have Glaucoma. He was able to treat me with a Clinical Trial Eye Drop that so far has been very successful! I highly recommend Dr Aminlari for any patient with Glaucoma.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
