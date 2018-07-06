Dr. Premkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arcot Premkumar, MD
Dr. Arcot Premkumar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Arizona Center for Chest Diseases Ltd.5090 N 40th St Ste 122, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 264-5685
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
The best and most compassionate physician who has ever walked the face of this earth. Seriously. Thank you for taking care of me.
About Dr. Arcot Premkumar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265496665
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Premkumar works at
