Dr. Arcot Premkumar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arcot Premkumar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Premkumar works at Arizona Center Chest Diseases in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Center for Chest Diseases Ltd.
    5090 N 40th St Ste 122, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-5685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2018
    The best and most compassionate physician who has ever walked the face of this earth. Seriously. Thank you for taking care of me.
    Sotto Voce — Jul 06, 2018
    About Dr. Arcot Premkumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265496665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Premkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Premkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Premkumar works at Arizona Center Chest Diseases in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Premkumar’s profile.

    Dr. Premkumar has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Premkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Premkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Premkumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Premkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Premkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

