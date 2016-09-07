Dr. Archna Johar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archna Johar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archna Johar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville
Dr. Johar works at
Locations
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-2020
Greater Waterbury Retina166 Waterbury Rd, Prospect, CT 06712 Directions (203) 758-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johar recently performed cataract removal/lens replacement surgery on both of my eyes. Pre-op, in simple layman's terms, she explained the procedure and discussed the possible limitations re: "perfect" results given my acute myopia. Post-op, I had a few days of blurred vision due to corneal swelling and her follow-up was superb. She was accessible 24/7, scheduled extra visits to monitor progress and modified post-op drops protocols to accelerate recovery. Practical and competent!!
About Dr. Archna Johar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1902007438
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johar works at
Dr. Johar has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johar speaks French and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.