Dr. Archit Naik, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Archit Naik, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (91)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Archit Naik, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Naik works at The Premier Surgical Network in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Premier Surgical Network
    500 Evergreen Dr Ste 20, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 263-9123
  2. 2
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike
    700 W Germantown Pike Ste 101, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 91 ratings
Patient Ratings (91)
5 Star
(85)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 23, 2021
I met with Dr Naik in 2015 before he became part of the Einstein Network and was practicing out of Mercy Suburban Hospital. I was inpatient at Mercy Suburban after being admitted for a severe infection in my one breast. Dr Naik was awesome, I was scared a lot. It was very painful having cellulitis in my breast and the infection was deep in the tissues. Dr Naik explained everything to me before making a suggestion for treatment. I agreed to having surgery to remove the infection but only after Dr Naik explained to me that he would make sure that I was disfigured and insured that I wouldn’t lose my one breast. The recovery was long and stressful, the healing time seemed to take forever. When I was discharged I was scheduled for all follow up care with Dr Naik in his office near the hospital. Regardless of what got me to being in the hospital and the reasons I was, are not relevant because Dr Naik treated me like a woman and as the person I was that needed treatment and didn’t judge me.
Jessica — Oct 23, 2021
Photo: Dr. Archit Naik, MD
About Dr. Archit Naik, MD

  • Surgical Oncology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730486184
Education & Certifications

  • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Archit Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

91 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

