Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD

Cardiology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Duke University Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tyson Jr works at Novant Health Primary Care High Point in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Novant Health Primary Care High Point
    Novant Health Primary Care High Point
1226 Eastchester Dr Ste 100, High Point, NC 27265
(704) 908-2206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Bradycardia
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angioplasty
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Tamponade
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Electrophysiological Study
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Impella Device
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2021
    Linda Saunders — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629039862
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest U/Bapt Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest Bapt Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Bapt Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tyson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyson Jr works at Novant Health Primary Care High Point in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tyson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Tyson Jr has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

