Overview

Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Duke University Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tyson Jr works at Novant Health Primary Care High Point in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.