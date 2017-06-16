Dr. Archie Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archie Mays, MD
Overview
Dr. Archie Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Locations
West Ocean Medical Group6700 Indiana Ave Ste 145, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (562) 436-5560
West Ocean Medical Group115 Pine Ave Ste 330, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 436-5560
Clover Medical Corp. Inc.12134 Victory Blvd Ste C, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 762-8702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Mays so far has been exceedingly well. Though he has many patients requiring your wait time to see him to be a little longer than desired, the benefits pay off. He is very thorough and attentive to your medical needs and conditions, not rushing you as most doctors do and taking time out to hear your concerns as the patient and explaining the results or findings.
About Dr. Archie Mays, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- King-Drew
- King/Drew
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Sorbonne
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Mastodynia and Acute Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mays speaks French, Mandarin and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
