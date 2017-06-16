See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Archie Mays, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Archie Mays, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Archie Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. Mays works at Advanced Interventional Pain & Wellness Centers in Riverside, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Mastodynia and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Ocean Medical Group
    6700 Indiana Ave Ste 145, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 436-5560
  2. 2
    West Ocean Medical Group
    115 Pine Ave Ste 330, Long Beach, CA 90802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 436-5560
  3. 3
    Clover Medical Corp. Inc.
    12134 Victory Blvd Ste C, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 762-8702

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis
Mastodynia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Bronchitis
Mastodynia
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mays?

    Jun 16, 2017
    My experience with Dr. Mays so far has been exceedingly well. Though he has many patients requiring your wait time to see him to be a little longer than desired, the benefits pay off. He is very thorough and attentive to your medical needs and conditions, not rushing you as most doctors do and taking time out to hear your concerns as the patient and explaining the results or findings.
    Norwalk, CA — Jun 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Archie Mays, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Archie Mays, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mays to family and friends

    Dr. Mays' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mays

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Archie Mays, MD.

    About Dr. Archie Mays, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568414886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • King-Drew
    Residency
    Internship
    • King/Drew
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sorbonne
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archie Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mays has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Mastodynia and Acute Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mays speaks French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Archie Mays, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.