Overview

Dr. Archie Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.



Dr. Mays works at Advanced Interventional Pain & Wellness Centers in Riverside, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Mastodynia and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.