Dr. Archie Heddings, MD
Dr. Archie Heddings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Kind, compassionate, sense of humor - TOP NOTCH. He took my femur which was in pieces, put it back together and thanks to him, I am walking again! I would highly recommend him. Number One in my book!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Hennepin Cnty Med Ctr
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
Dr. Heddings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heddings accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heddings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heddings has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heddings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heddings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heddings.
