Super Profile

Dr. Archie Heddings, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Archie Heddings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Heddings works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Pelvic Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Pelvic Fracture

Treatment frequency



    American Enterprise Group
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPartners
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2020
    Kind, compassionate, sense of humor - TOP NOTCH. He took my femur which was in pieces, put it back together and thanks to him, I am walking again! I would highly recommend him. Number One in my book!
    L. Russell — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Archie Heddings, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    22 years of experience
    English
    1831133594
    Education & Certifications

    Hennepin Cnty Med Ctr
    University of Kansas Medical Center
    University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archie Heddings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heddings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heddings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heddings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heddings works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Heddings’s profile.

    Dr. Heddings has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heddings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heddings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heddings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heddings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heddings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

