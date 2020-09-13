Dr. Archer Tullidge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullidge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archer Tullidge, MD
Overview
Dr. Archer Tullidge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Tullidge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Archer K.tullidge MD PA402 Florence St, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 290-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tullidge?
Kind and competent. Professional.
About Dr. Archer Tullidge, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043361926
Education & Certifications
- Naval Reg Med Center
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tullidge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tullidge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tullidge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tullidge works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullidge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullidge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tullidge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tullidge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.