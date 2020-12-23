See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Moline, IL
Dr. Archana Wagle, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Archana Wagle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.

Dr. Wagle works at Unity Point Health Moline Campus in Moline, IL with other offices in Rock Island, IL and Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Unitypoint Health Trinity Moline
    500 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 779-2840
    Orthopedic Specialists PC
    2701 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 779-5000
    Unitypoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
    4500 Utica Ridge Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 742-6825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
  • Trinity Rock Island
  • UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Archana Wagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366421968
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archana Wagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagle has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

