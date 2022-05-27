Dr. Archana Swami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Swami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Swami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Swami works at
Locations
-
1
TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 844-5551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Swami is wonderful! I have been going through unknown health issues and she is working so hard and running so many tests to figure out the cause. She really cares about her patients and takes the time to figure out what is going on. Her staff is amazing as well. I can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Archana Swami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326248519
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swami works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.