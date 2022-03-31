Dr. Archana Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Shetty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shetty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine and Diabetes Associates LLC6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 300, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 468-1451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shetty?
Diagnostic: Visit to determine a course of action re higher than usual calcium levels in blood. Dr. Shetty was very professional and cordial. She outlined the possibilities of treatment for my condition. She also outlined the choices I could make re this condition and was more than helpful answering my questions. I was completely satisfied with my appointment.
About Dr. Archana Shetty, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1821091240
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetty works at
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shetty speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.