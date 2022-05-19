Dr. Archana Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Archana Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Health Rheumatology15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-1283
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After years of trying to find a good rheumatologist, I finally found Dr Sharma. She is kind, thorough, knowledgeable and doesn’t give up on you. I can honestly say she is the best. Never keeps me waiting & always wants to help me. I’m so happy I found her. Very thankful!
About Dr. Archana Sharma, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851524557
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
