Overview

Dr. Archana Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.