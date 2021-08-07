Overview

Dr. Archana Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shah works at Texas Childrens Pediatric Assoc in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.