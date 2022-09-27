Dr. Archana Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Raman, MD
Overview
Dr. Archana Raman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Valley ER to discover that I needed an emergency appendectomy. Dr. A Raman was the surgeon who performed the procedure. She came shortly after finding out this was needed and went over the issue and details of the surgery. She had excellent bedside manner and was very down to earth. She took time to answer questions and I did not feel rushed. While I was a bit worried needing an emergency procedure, I felt at ease with Dr. Raman. You know it says alot about a physician when even the nurses rave about what a great doctor she is and how happy they are when they are caring for one of Dr. Raman's patients.
About Dr. Archana Raman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French, Spanish and Tamil
- 1346513041
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raman speaks French, Spanish and Tamil.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.
