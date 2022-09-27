See All Family Doctors in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Archana Raman, MD

Family Medicine
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Archana Raman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 444-4466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bowel Infarction
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bowel Infarction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 27, 2022
I went to Valley ER to discover that I needed an emergency appendectomy. Dr. A Raman was the surgeon who performed the procedure. She came shortly after finding out this was needed and went over the issue and details of the surgery. She had excellent bedside manner and was very down to earth. She took time to answer questions and I did not feel rushed. While I was a bit worried needing an emergency procedure, I felt at ease with Dr. Raman. You know it says alot about a physician when even the nurses rave about what a great doctor she is and how happy they are when they are caring for one of Dr. Raman's patients.
Maral O. — Sep 27, 2022
About Dr. Archana Raman, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Spanish and Tamil
NPI Number
  • 1346513041
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Archana Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raman speaks French, Spanish and Tamil.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

