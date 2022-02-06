Dr. Archana Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-0041
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.331 Us Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 466-0039
Robert Wood Johnson Cardiology125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 398-6869
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She did Cardioabrasion on left side.
About Dr. Archana Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Topiwala National Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.