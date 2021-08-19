Overview

Dr. Archana Paine, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.



Dr. Paine works at Lakeside Women's Specialty Center in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.