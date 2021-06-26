Overview

Dr. Archana Narayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Narayan works at Neighborhood Healthcare in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.