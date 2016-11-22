Overview

Dr. Archana Maini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Maini works at Medical Specialists of Fort Lauderdale in Sunrise, FL with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.