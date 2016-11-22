Dr. Archana Maini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Maini, MD
Overview
Dr. Archana Maini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Institute of Health Ltd. Lllp8395 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste A, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 747-6220
Therapy and Beyond LLC455 N End Ave, New York, NY 10282 Directions (929) 244-0658
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
one of the nicest doctor that was a part of my treatment plan.
About Dr. Archana Maini, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942211370
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maini accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maini speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maini.
