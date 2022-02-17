Dr. Archana Koganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Koganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Koganti, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Koganti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center780 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3602
-
2
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 210, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 422-3602
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koganti?
Dr. Koganti is a thorough and excellent physician.
About Dr. Archana Koganti, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447351051
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koganti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koganti works at
Dr. Koganti has seen patients for Headache, Tension Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.