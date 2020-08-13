Dr. Archana Jarathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Jarathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Jarathi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from CENTER OF STUDIES XOCHICALCO UNIVERSITIES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Jarathi works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock701 N University Ave Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 552-4763
Dr Budhraja P A11321 Interstate 30 Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72209 Directions
- 3 11321 I-30 Frontage Rd, Little Rock, AR 72209 Directions (501) 455-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jarathi took over when my regular Endocrinologist retired. She is proving to be an excellent ally in helping me to manage my conditions. She listens well and is clear and professional about what is expected of me as a patient in order to achieve desired results.
About Dr. Archana Jarathi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1487801056
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF STUDIES XOCHICALCO UNIVERSITIES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarathi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.