Dr. Archana Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archana Jain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Birmingham Orthopedics & Sports Specialists4600 Highway 280 Ste 210, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 971-2758
Grandview Medical Clinic3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 840, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-2758
- 3 4600 Us 280 210, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 971-2758
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Jain and her staff are exceptional. She listens attentively is proactive and very thorough. Her nurse Mandy is very efficient as well.
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720189590
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.