Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD
Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in McLean, VA.
Dr. Jadhav works at
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Virginia Oncology Care,PC406 Chatham Square Office Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 300-6182Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I am so glad that I found Dr. Jadhav for my breast cancer treatment. When I first came for the consultation, I was very depressed about my disease. She explained me thoroughly that how it is curable in my case and she proved it. I am very fortunate that I found her.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1194164418
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Jadhav has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadhav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jadhav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jadhav works at
Dr. Jadhav has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jadhav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadhav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadhav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadhav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadhav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.