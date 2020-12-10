Overview

Dr. Archana Goyal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.



Dr. Goyal works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.