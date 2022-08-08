Overview

Dr. Archana Gautam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Lindsay Municipal Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gautam works at Norman Heart/Vascular Assocs in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.