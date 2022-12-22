Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Ganaraj works at
Locations
Presbyterian Dallas8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 113, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ganaraj is one of the most caring doctors I have ever met! I have been her patient from day one of my breast cancer diagnosis, almost 16 years ago. She makes me feel like I am her only patient every time I see her (and I know I'm not). I would highly recommend Dr. Ganaraj to anyone!
About Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1336173475
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganaraj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganaraj works at
Dr. Ganaraj has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.