Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archana Dhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Dhawan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Dhawan works at
Locations
1
Skand Corp.105 N Bascom Ave Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 899-7803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
San Jose (samaritan Drive) Outreach Clinic2440 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 523-3698
3
Stevens Creek Dialysis275 Di Salvo Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 297-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Dhawan. She takes time with me explains what's going on in my body and answers questions. I would recommend her to anyone that needs a Nephrologist.
About Dr. Archana Dhawan, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1649294273
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Nephrology
Dr. Dhawan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.