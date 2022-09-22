Dr. Archan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archan Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archan Shah, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sun City, AZ.
Thoracic Surgery Services13188 N 103rd Dr Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-3444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always explains things so I understand. Gives the best options for treatment Considers feelings and gives a choice on your healthcare. Educates you as you go to be knowledgeable. I trust his opinion on which procedure is best for me. Zephyr valves placed in my lungs has added years to my life when I was afraid I didn’t have long to live before the procedure. Everyone on his team is caring and professional. My thanks to each of them. I am grateful and overjoyed.
- Pulmonology
- English, Gujarati
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Bronchiolitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.