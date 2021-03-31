Overview

Dr. Arcangelo Distefano, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Distefano works at BRIDGEPORT INTERNAL MEDICINE in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Cough and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.