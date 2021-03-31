Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arcangelo Distefano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arcangelo Distefano, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Distefano works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Bridgeport3180 Main St Ste 301, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 373-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. Arcangelo Distephano is a humble man, he treats you like a person, he's very respectful and kind. He is a Doctor who cares about his patients, from the heart he always tells you the truth. I'm so glad that my husband and our adult children all have him as our Doctor, we are so pleased with him. He is truly one of the best.
About Dr. Arcangelo Distefano, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1902869415
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Distefano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Distefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Distefano has seen patients for Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Cough and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Distefano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Distefano speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.
