Dr. Arbind Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arbind Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Arbind Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ranchi U and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Region Gastroenterology Associates711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 123, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 271-9155
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr. Kumar is very honest, sympathetic, exceptionally thorough and listens to his patients (which is very hard to find) I would highly recommend him to ANYONE!
About Dr. Arbind Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851338636
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Ellis Hospital
- Rajendra Med Coll Hosp
- Ranchi U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.