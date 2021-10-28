Overview

Dr. Arbind Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ranchi U and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Kumar works at DeLuca Plastic Surgery in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.