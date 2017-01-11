Overview

Dr. Arbi Ohanian, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Ohanian works at Southern California Neurology Consultants in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Emeryville, CA and Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.