Dr. Araya Negash, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Araya Negash, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Negash works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am privileged to be under the man's care
About Dr. Araya Negash, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1669793253
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
