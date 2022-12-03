Overview

Dr. Araya Negash, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Negash works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.