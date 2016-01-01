Overview

Dr. Aravinda Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Haik & Terrell Eye Clinic in Luling, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.