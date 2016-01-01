Dr. Aravinda Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aravinda Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Aravinda Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Haik and Terrell Eye Clinic1046 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 785-8444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cooksey Vision & Cosmetic Center1310 N 19th St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (877) 861-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aravinda Rao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Macedonian
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
